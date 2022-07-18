Liger: Vijay Deverakonda looks rugged & ready for battle in the new poster ahead of trailer release

Ahead of the trailer release, Vijay Deverakonda has now treated fans with another intriguing poster from upcoming film Liger

Updated on Jul 18, 2022
Ahead of the trailer release, Vijay Deverakonda has now treated fans with another intriguing poster of himself from the upcoming film Liger. Fans are super excited and can't keep calm. The new poster shows Vijay rugged with his messy hair and ready to battle in the boxing ring.

The trailer of Liger will be released on July 21st in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The makers shared a new poster of Vijay in boxing ring and it looks super intriguing.

