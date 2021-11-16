Liger: Vijay Deverakonda & Mike Tyson's EPIC PIC is a perfect visual treat as they begin shoot in the US

Vijay Deverakonda and his team of upcoming pan Indian sports film Liger are currently in Las Vegas, US, for an intense action schedule with the boxing legend Mike Tyson, who is playing a cameo role. The makers shared an epic photo of Vijay and Mike posing with half faces in smiles to announce that the face-off scenes shoot has begun. The boxing ring is set for Liger vs Legend and fans are beyond excited to witness this madness on the big screen. It is going to feast for the audiences to watch Vijay and Mike Tyson. Vijay Deverakonda is also very excited to begin shooting with Mike Tyson and called it a special memory that will remain forever. "This man is love Red heart Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special..#Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson, the actor tweeted."

A few days ago, on Diwali, the makers shared a fiery first look of Mike Tyson from Liger. Fans have huge expectations from Mike Tyson and Vijay's scenes as it will be nothing less than a visual treat.

Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh is one of the most anticipated films. It will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and will feature him playing the role of a mixed martial artist. Liger also features Bollywood diva Ananya Panday as the female and Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, Getup Srinu are in key roles. The movie is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.