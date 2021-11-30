Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson & team wrap up US schedule with dinner party; PICS

A few days ago, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday flew to the US for an intense action-packed schedule with boxing Champion Mike Tyson, who is playing a cameo role in the upcoming pan-Indian film Liger. Today, the makers shared a new set of pics to announce that they wrapped up the shooting of the USA schedule with a dinner party.

The makers shared the awesome pics from their dinner party on social media pages and treated the fans. The first two pics have Puri Jagannadh and Charmee posing with Mike Tyson and his wife Lakiha Spicer. The last one is a group one featuring Vijay, Ananya Panday, and the team having a meal together in bright smiles.

Sharing these pics, the makers also wrote, "It's a wrap for #LIGER Schedule with the @MikeTyson in USA. Team had an amazing time shooting with him".

A few days ago, VD has shared another heartwarming photo of him with Ananya Panday, Charmee Kaur, and the director Puri Jagannadh with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop.

Liger will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and will be seen in the role of martial arts. Liger will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film also stars Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in supporting roles.