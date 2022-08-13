Liger: Vijay Deverakonda nails basic look with leather jacket as he arrives at Chennai airport for promotions

Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated movie Liger is gearing up for a grand release on August 25 and expectations are sky high. The team Liger is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film as well as to reach bigger audiences from all over the country. Now, Vijay Deverakonda reached Chennai for the promotions of Liger. The actor was clicked at the airport as he arrived in a super cool and casual look.

Vijay Deverakonda opted for a casual look in black jogger pants paired up with a white tee and leather jacket. He added a touch of comfy with white sneakers. The actor looked busy as he was seen talking on the phone.

has already set a benchmark among audiences after the blockbuster posters and three songs Akdi Pakdi, Waat Laga Denge, Aafat and Coka 2.0, which was released yesterday. Ram Miriyala and Geetha Madhuri have crooned this perfect party single, while Bhaskarabhatla has penned the lyrics.

Coming to the film's cast, besides Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu have also essayed other pivotal roles in this Pan-India film. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will also be seen in a special role in Liger.

This action entertainer is slated to be out on in theatres on 25th August this year. The project will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.