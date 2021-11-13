Liger: Vijay Deverakonda & Puri Jagannadh twin as they chill before kickstarting shoot in Las Vegas

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy shooting for the upcoming pan Indian film Liger in Las Vegas along with his team. Today, producer Charmme Kaur shared pics of Vijay and director Puri Jagannadh chilling before kickstarting an intense shoot schedule shoot in Vegas. The director-actor can be seen twinning in black attires as they pose for camera in bright smiles in aesthetic background.

Sharing the pics, Charmme Kaur wrote, "Boys chilling in vegas before kick starting an intense schedule." These pictures have currently taken the internet on storm as fans are sharing it all over social media platforms and are trending #Liger #VijayDeverakonda on Twitter.

According to reports, former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, who is playing a cameo role in the film, has also joined the shoot in Las Vegas. It is speculated that scenes with him and Vijay will be canned now.

A few days ago, on Diwali, the makers shared a fiery first look of Mike Tyson from Liger. Fans have huge expectations on Mike Tyson and Vijay's scenes as it will be nothing less than a visual treat.

Liger will also mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in the Bollywood industry and features him playing the role of a mixed martial artist. Ananya Panday is the leading lady and also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in key roles.

Also Read: Big love DQ: Vijay Deverakonda elated as he wakes up to Dulquer Salmaan's sweet gesture on Pushpaka Vimanam

Liger is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, a production house owned by Puri Jagannath and Charmme Kaur. The official release date of the film is yet to be announced.