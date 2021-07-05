Liger: Vijay Deverakonda says 'it's become tricky' as he reveals reasons behind shoot delay

Vijay Deverakonda reveals that amidst the fear of third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of Liger are trying to figure out about the film's new shooting schedules.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Liger is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films of 2021. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in store for them. Amidst high expectations, the makers are set to resume the shoot in Mumbai. However, it is quite a tricky situation for the makers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer given the current circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with host Suma Kanakala, VD revealed details about the film's shoot and the major reasons behind the delay. "So far, 65% of the shoot has been completed. Liger is a big-scale movie and that's the biggest challenge in these times. We are hoping to complete the production works in July and August. I am going to shoot for it in Mumbai," he said in an interview. He further revealed that there are a few scenes that require a crowd of 1000 people, which is not possible now.

"The mother-son scenes, for example, are over. But there are complex scenes that require 1000 people to be present on sets. Such complicated scenes have been pending. Amid the fear of a third wave, we are trying to figure it out," Deverakonda added.

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, Liger features Bollywood's young actor Ananya Panday in the female lead. The upcoming action-entertainer is jointly produced by , Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film is scheduled to release on September 9, 2021.

Credits :Suma Kanakala YouTube

