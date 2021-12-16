Liger: Vijay Deverakonda starrer gets official release date; First Glimpse out on New Year 2022

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, one of the much-awaited Pan-India films is releasing on August 25, 2022. The first glimpse of the film, also starring Ananya Panday will be out on December 31, as a special surprise to enter the New Year.

Sharing an update on his first Pan-India project, the Arjun reddy star tweeted, "It’s Time. A long journey culminates in Two very important dates! Stay Ready..And Remember the words that have been said. #Liger." Liger will release worldwide in theatres in all 5 languages- Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Take a look:

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

Given it is one of the biggest Pan India projects with Mike Tyson on board, Puri connects and Dharma Productions are leaving no stone unturned in making the film on a grand scale.

The film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Liger is in the last leg of shooting.

Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in important roles.

