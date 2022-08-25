Liger: Vijay Deverakonda starrer OTT release date & platform locked; Deets inside

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has finally hit the theaters after carrying huge buzz with promotion, teasers, posters and whatnot. Although the film couldn't stand up to the expectations of Liger, the film is being praised for Vijay's power-packed performance. On the first day of release itself, the reports of the OTT premiere is out. The makers have already fixed a deal with an OTT channel for digital release.

Even before the release itself, the producers fixed the digital rights. According to reports, the makers have closed a deal with an OTT platform for streaming rights of Liger. Reportedly, the streaming rights have been bagged by Hotstar + Disney. Although it is said that a whopping price has been received, an exact amount is not disclosed.

However, the date of digital streaming is not known. The latest Producers Council meet has decided that the OTT release has been pushed 10 weeks post-theatrical release. To note, While the Telugu version was released today, the Hindi version will be out tonight.

Talking about Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the project will further see Ramya Krishnan as the protagonist's mother, and Ronit Roy as his coach. In addition to this, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also play prominent roles in the film, alongside Mike Tyson in a special role.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Dharma Productions.