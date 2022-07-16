Liger: Vijay Deverakonda starrer's much-awaited trailer to drop on July 21; Here's the intriguing new poster
Fans can't keep calm and have already begun the countdown for the trailer release.
The big update of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is here. The trailer of Liger will be released on July 21st in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The makers shared a new poster of Vijay in boxing ring and it looks super intriguing. Fans can't keep calm and have already begun the countdown for the trailer release.
Credits: Twitter
