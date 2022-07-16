Liger: Vijay Deverakonda starrer's much-awaited trailer to drop on July 21; Here's the intriguing new poster

Fans can't keep calm and have already begun the countdown for the trailer release.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 16, 2022 05:14 PM IST  |  492
Vijay Deverakonda,South
The big update of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is here. The trailer of Liger will be released on July 21st in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The makers shared a new poster of Vijay in boxing ring and it looks super intriguing. Fans can't keep calm and have already begun the countdown for the trailer release.

