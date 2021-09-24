Liger: Vijay Deverakonda & team to finish Goa schedule on September 30; Next to be shot overseas

Soon to be a Pan-India star, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy shooting for the upcoming sports action film Liger in Goa. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the makers of the film recently resumed the shoot after a much delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to our sources, the team is all set to wrap the Goa schedule on September 30th and will be heading next to international locations for the pending shoot.

Liger will see Vijay Deverakonda in never seen before avatar on the big screens. The Arjun Reddy actor is pushing boundaries and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the film. Recently, sharing a photo of him sitting inside a boxing ring, VD tweeted, "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes." The sports drama was earlier scheduled to release on September 9, 2021.

Bollywood's young actress Ananya Pandey will be seen opposite Vijay in the film. The film also has Ramya Krishnan, , Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu, Abdul Quadir Amin in key roles.

Liger is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in different other languages. The film's score is composed by Mani Sharma.

Liger is jointly produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

