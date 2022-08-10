Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's intense avatar in BTS stills ahead of release will get you excited for the film

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming pan-Indian film Liger is one of the most anticipated in the South. As the film is gearing up for grand release on August 25, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to reach the audiences as much as possible. After rigorous promotions in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Patna, and other cities, the makers have now treated fans with a few exclusive working still from Liger, leaving fans super excited.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a few still from the film featuring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and others. While one still shows Vijay in the ring as a boxer, another shows Ananya being her goofy self, who is playing the role of his girlfriend in the film.

Sharing the stills from Liger, the makers wrote, "The frames that captured all the madness in the making! Here are some exclusive shots from the behind the scenes of #LIGER. 15 days to go!"

Take a look at the pics here:

Today, the actors were clicked in Mumbai for promotions of Liger. Vijay ditched his signature Liger promotions chappals and twinned with his co-star Ananya in white. He also shared a pic on his social media of enjoying a coffee break amid promotions.

In addition to this, the makers also recently unveiled the third song from the action entertainer, titled Aafat. The highlight of this song is the electrifying chemistry of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

Puri Jagannadh has helmed this drama financed by Karan Johar under Dharma production. Besides VD, Liger further stars Ramya Krishnan in the role of his mother, Ananya Panday as his girlfriend, Ronit Roy in the part of his coach, along with Mike Tyson in a special cameo. This much-talked-about flick will be reaching the cinema halls on 25th August this year and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.