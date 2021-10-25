Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's swag filled look in teaser photo from a song is a perfect feast for fans

The new-age talent of Tollywood and Bollywood, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, respectively, are collaborating for a pan-Indian film titled Liger. Touted to be a sports drama based on boxing, Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The team is currently shooting in Mumbai and producer Charmee Kaur shared an exciting update, which is making fans go gaga.

Vijay Deverakonda, who appeared in the guy next door roles till now, will be seen in a new avatar in Liger and this latest update is proof of it. The actor will be performing never-seen-before mass dance moves for a song in Liger and the expectations among fans are sky-high. Charmee shared a cool and swag-filled photo of Vijay from the teaser, however, the pic only gives a glimpse into his mass avatar by keeping his look under wraps.

Sharing the photo, Charmee wrote, "#LIGER song shoot in Mumbai, and trust me, @TheDeverakonda is dancing like never before., expect a full massy crazy feast. PS - this tweet is due to the adrenaline rush I m having rite now watching this hottie ‘s energy."

PS - this tweet is due to the adrenaline rush I m having rite now watching this hottie ‘s energy@PuriConnects @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/Mxm10O8KSv — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) October 25, 2021

Liger will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and will feature him playing the role of a mixed martial artist. It also features Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in key roles. The movie is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, a production house owned by Puri Jagannath and Charmme Kaur. Liger will be released in five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.