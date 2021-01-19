Liger Vs Ghani: Vijay Deverakonda or Varun Tej; Who managed to pull off the boxer look better? COMMENT

Varun Tej and Vijay Deverakonda have grabbed everyone's attention with their fierce avatar as boxers in the first look of their upcoming respective films.

Varun Tej’s upcoming Telugu boxing film Ghani's first look has managed to grab everyone's attention on social media. On Varun Tej's birthday today, the makers unveiled the first look of the actor and clearly, he has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the film. He is also working closely with a trainer from Mumbai to shed weight for his role. Directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, Ghani is bankrolled by Allu Aravind along with Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda.

Yesterday, Vijay Deverakonda's first look as a boxer from his much-anticipated film Liger was unveiled and it took social media by storm. The Arjun Reddy star is seen as a boxer in the fiery poster with a deadly combination of a lion and tiger in the background. The Puri Jagannadh directorial marks Vijay’s pan-Indian debut, co-starring Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday. The film will be released in 5 languages including Hindi and is being backed by 's Dharma Productions.

Both, Vijay and Varun have managed to pull off the boxer look in the first look poster of their upcoming respective films. But who according to you is killing it in fierce avatar as a boxer? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun wished Varun Tej with a sweet birthday note and also shared the first look poster of Ghani. He wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day my Brother @IAmVarunTej. GHANI punch is superbb. All the best for this Match. Congratulations to my Brother @Bobbyallu & my brother in law @sidhu_mudda for their first venture. Welcome to TFI. Wish the entire cast & crew of #GHANI all the best."

Take a look:

Credits :Twitter

