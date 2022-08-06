Liger's Aafat Song OUT: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sizzling chemistry is a treat to watch

The third song titled Aafat from the upcoming pan-Indian film of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger is out.

Liger's Aafat Song OUT: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sizzling chemistry is a treat to watch
Advertisement

The third song titled Aafat from the upcoming pan-Indian film of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger is out. The video song shows the sizzling chemistry of Vijay and Ananya and they make such a perfect on-screen pair. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi in all languages, the soothing song, and dance moves will keep you hooked to the screen.

Sharing the video song on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Vibe to the most electric song of the year #AAFAT." The Hindi song is crooned by Zahrah Khan and Tanishk Bagchi, the Telugu version is by Simha & Sravana Bhargavi, and Tamil is sung by Deepak Blue & Haripriya, Malayalam is by Manzoor Ibrahim & Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Kananda version is crooned by Santosh Venky & Divya Ramachandra.

Watch Aafat video song here:

The songs that were previously released from Liger became quite a rage among avid music lovers. While first song Akdi Pakdi was a peppy dance number with some fast-paced beats, second track Waat Laga Denge from Liger was more of an adrenaline-pumping mass anthem embellished with every element that can compel anyone to dance to the energetic beats.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, one of the much-awaited pan-India films is releasing August 25. The film marks the debut of the actor in Bollywood. In the upcoming sports, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions. 

