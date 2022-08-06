Liger's Aafat Song OUT: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sizzling chemistry is a treat to watch

Sharing the video song on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Vibe to the most electric song of the year #AAFAT." The Hindi song is crooned by Zahrah Khan and Tanishk Bagchi, the Telugu version is by Simha & Sravana Bhargavi, and Tamil is sung by Deepak Blue & Haripriya, Malayalam is by Manzoor Ibrahim & Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Kananda version is crooned by Santosh Venky & Divya Ramachandra.

Watch Aafat video song here:

The songs that were previously released from Liger became quite a rage among avid music lovers. While first song Akdi Pakdi was a peppy dance number with some fast-paced beats, second track Waat Laga Denge from Liger was more of an adrenaline-pumping mass anthem embellished with every element that can compel anyone to dance to the energetic beats.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, one of the much-awaited pan-India films is releasing August 25. The film marks the debut of the actor in Bollywood. In the upcoming sports, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

Also Read: 'Some hugs never change': Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna fans relate their hug with Dear Comrade