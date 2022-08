Liger's Aafat Song OUT: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sizzling chemistry is a treat to watch

The third song titled Aafat from the upcoming pan-Indian film of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger is out. The video song shows the sizzling chemistry of Vijay and Ananya and they make such a perfect on-screen pair. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi in all languages, the soothing song, and dance moves will keep you hooked to the screen.

Sharing the video song on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Vibe to the most electric song of the year #AAFAT." The Hindi song is crooned by Zahrah Khan and Tanishk Bagchi, the Telugu version is by Simha & Sravana Bhargavi, and Tamil is sung by Deepak Blue & Haripriya, Malayalam is by Manzoor Ibrahim & Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Kananda version is crooned by Santosh Venky & Divya Ramachandra.