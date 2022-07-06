Liger's Akdi Pakdi: Vijay Deverakonda helps Ananya Panday to whistle in teaser poster; Song out on July 11

The first song from Vijay Deverakonda's forthcoming sports drama, Liger will be out soon. Titled Akdi Pakdi, the track has been composed by Lijo George-Dj Chetas. This peppy number is scheduled to be out on 11th July. The announcement poster shows Vijay Deverakonda in a red blazer, trying to help co-star Ananya Pandey whistle.

Check out the post below: