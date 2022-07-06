Liger's Akdi Pakdi: Vijay Deverakonda helps Ananya Panday to whistle in teaser poster; Song out on July 11
The first song from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sport drama Liger titled Akdi Pakdi to be out on 11th July
The first song from Vijay Deverakonda's forthcoming sports drama, Liger will be out soon. Titled Akdi Pakdi, the track has been composed by Lijo George-Dj Chetas. This peppy number is scheduled to be out on 11th July. The announcement poster shows Vijay Deverakonda in a red blazer, trying to help co-star Ananya Pandey whistle.
