Liger's Coka 2.0 poster: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday gear up for the perfect upbeat track

After Akdi Pakdi, Waat Laga Denge and Aafat, the fourth song from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger is titled Coka 2.0. The makers shared the poster of the song and it looks like it will be a perfect upbeat Punjabi song. Vijay is seen in a kurta pajama set with a turban on head, whereas Ananya looks stunning in a lehenga. The lead pair can be seen twinning and winning with their chemistry.

Coka 2.0 will release onAugust 12, at 4 PM. The full song will be released tomorrow.

Yestersday, The makers took to Twitter and shared a few still from the film featuring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and others. While one still shows Vijay in the ring as a boxer, another shows Ananya being her goofy self, who is playing the role of his girlfriend in the film.