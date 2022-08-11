Liger's Coka 2.0 poster: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday gear up for the perfect upbeat track

After Akdi Pakdi, Waat Laga Denge and Aafat, the fourth song from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger is titled Coka 2.0.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 11, 2022 05:31 PM IST  |  18.2K
Ananya Panday,Vijay Deverakonda,South,Liger
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

After Akdi Pakdi, Waat Laga Denge and Aafat, the fourth song from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger is titled Coka 2.0. The makers shared the poster of the song and it looks like it will be a perfect upbeat Punjabi song. Vijay is seen in a kurta pajama set with a turban on head, whereas Ananya looks stunning in a lehenga. The lead pair can be seen twinning and winning with their chemistry.

Coka 2.0 will release onAugust 12, at 4 PM. The full song will be released tomorrow. 

Yestersday, The makers took to Twitter and shared a few still from the film featuring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and others. While one still shows Vijay in the ring as a boxer, another shows Ananya being her goofy self, who is playing the role of his girlfriend in the film.

It may be the trailer, it may be the songs, or it may be the promotional events, everything about this upcoming action drama has added to the hype of the movie. The cinemagoers will finally get to watch the flick in theatres on 25th August this year. 

In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role.

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!