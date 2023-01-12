Lijo Jose Pellissery opens up about working with Mammootty and Mohanlal; Makes exciting revelations

Lijo Jose Pellissery , the Malayalam filmmaker has been considered one of the finest talents of the contemporary Indian film industry. The supremely talented director has won millions of hearts with his extraordinary filmography, which consists of some exceptional films. As you may know, Lijo Jose Pellissery is a filmmaker who believes in not repeating the genres, and wants to try something new with every film. Interestingly, the director is now teaming up with Malayalam cinema's biggest superstars, Mammootty and Mohanlal , for back-to-back projects, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Malaikottai Valiban.

In a recent chat with the famous Malayalam media channel The Cue, the talented filmmaker finally opened up on working with Mammootty and Mohanlal in back-to-back films. Lijo Jose Pellissery, who stated that these are 'dream come true' opportunities for him, revealed that he always intended to work with both the veteran actors and was waiting for the right time and the right script. The director intends to present the 'Big M's of Malayalam cinema in the way he loves to watch them on the silver screen.

Lijo reveals his favourite performance of Mammootty

In the interview, the talented filmmaker revealed that his favourite performance of Mammootty is from Bhoothakkannadi, the 1997-released film which was directed by the late veteran director A.K. Lohithadas. Lijo Jose Pellissery feels that it is the finest performance delivered by the megastar in his acting career, as well as one of the greatest performances ever in world cinema history. The director also revealed that he was intending to bring out something similar from Mammootty in their much-awaited project, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

About working with Mammootty in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

According to Lijo, he had informed the megastar about the same when he narrated the script of NNM to him. However, the director added that he never tried to give too many instructions to Mammootty while shooting for the film, as the megastar comes with decades of experience in the film industry. Instead, LIjo Jose Pellissery let his leading man give his own interpretations to the central character James, and it has come out beautifully. However, the filmmaker also added that both Mammootty's character James and the story idea of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam are totally different from the theme of Bhoothakkannadi and his role in the film.