Lijo Jose Pellissery opens up about working with Mammootty and Mohanlal; Makes exciting revelations
Lijo Jose Pellissery, the acclaimed filmmaker is teaming up with Malayalam film industry's biggest superstars, Mammootty and Mohanlal, for two consecutive outings.
Lijo Jose Pellissery, the Malayalam filmmaker has been considered one of the finest talents of the contemporary Indian film industry. The supremely talented director has won millions of hearts with his extraordinary filmography, which consists of some exceptional films. As you may know, Lijo Jose Pellissery is a filmmaker who believes in not repeating the genres, and wants to try something new with every film. Interestingly, the director is now teaming up with Malayalam cinema's biggest superstars, Mammootty and Mohanlal, for back-to-back projects, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Malaikottai Valiban.
Lijo Jose on working with Mammootty and Mohanlal
In a recent chat with the famous Malayalam media channel The Cue, the talented filmmaker finally opened up on working with Mammootty and Mohanlal in back-to-back films. Lijo Jose Pellissery, who stated that these are 'dream come true' opportunities for him, revealed that he always intended to work with both the veteran actors and was waiting for the right time and the right script. The director intends to present the 'Big M's of Malayalam cinema in the way he loves to watch them on the silver screen.
Lijo reveals his favourite performance of Mammootty
In the interview, the talented filmmaker revealed that his favourite performance of Mammootty is from Bhoothakkannadi, the 1997-released film which was directed by the late veteran director A.K. Lohithadas. Lijo Jose Pellissery feels that it is the finest performance delivered by the megastar in his acting career, as well as one of the greatest performances ever in world cinema history. The director also revealed that he was intending to bring out something similar from Mammootty in their much-awaited project, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.
About working with Mammootty in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
According to Lijo, he had informed the megastar about the same when he narrated the script of NNM to him. However, the director added that he never tried to give too many instructions to Mammootty while shooting for the film, as the megastar comes with decades of experience in the film industry. Instead, LIjo Jose Pellissery let his leading man give his own interpretations to the central character James, and it has come out beautifully. However, the filmmaker also added that both Mammootty's character James and the story idea of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam are totally different from the theme of Bhoothakkannadi and his role in the film.
Lijo Jose Pellissery about Mohanlal's Malaikottai Valiban
Even though the director refrained from divulging too many details about his first collaboration with Mohanlal, he confirmed that it the film is his first full-fledged attempt in the commercial cinema space. According to Lijo Jose Pellissery, Malaikottai Valiban is a film that will showcase the complete actor in the way he wishes to watch him on celluloid. The filmmaker is teaming up with writer PS Rafeeque for the film, in order to adapt to a totally new cinematic language. Lijo Jose Pellissery, who added that he cannot reveal anything more about the film on this point, added that there is an interesting reason behind giving a Tamil language title to the Mohanlal starrer and promised to reveal it at a later stage.
Malaikottai Valiban - Everything you need to know
The first schedule shooting of Mohanlal's ambitious project is expected to begin by the final week of January 2023, after the superstar wraps up his other commitments. The veteran actor is currently busy with intense training sessions for the film, which reportedly features him in the role of a wrestler. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that legendary actor Kamal Haasan is appearing in a pivotal role in the film. But the makers have not confirmed the reports yet.
Earlier, it was rumoured that Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is approached to play the female lead in Mohanlal's films. However, the latest updates suggest that the actress is not a part of the project. Malaikottai Valiban will feature a stellar star cast including some of the finest talents of the Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, and Bollywood film industries. The big budget venture is jointly produced by John and Mary Creative, Maxlab, and Century Films.
