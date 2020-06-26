Lijo Jose Pellissery pens an EMOTIONAL note; Says people need hope to stay alive

He stated that cinema is not a money-making machine and that people should use it only as a medium to express.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery took to his Facebook page and penned an emotional note and opened up about films being released on different platforms. He stated that cinema is not a money-making machine and that people should use it only as a medium to express. He added that he would screen his creations anywhere he wants to, and nothing would stop him from doing so. Pointing out that people are taking their own lives due to depression, he added that everyone should have a hope to stay alive.

Pellissery wrote on Facebook, "For me, cinema is not money-making machinery but a medium to express my vision. So from today, I am an Independent filmmaker. I will screen my cinema anywhere I feel is right because I am the creator of it. We are in the middle of a pandemic -a war-jobless people - identity crisis- poverty and religious unrest. Artists are dying out of depression. These are times to create great art just to inspire people to feel alive. Just to give them hope in some form to stay alive.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he recently announced that he will be starting the shooting of his next film titled A from July 1. He also released a title poster for the film. It should be noted that Pellissery is shooting the film by going against the restrictions imposed by the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). The film association has issued a warning to the director and voiced against the production of new films until the release of pending 66 films whose screening were stopped due to the Coronavirus situation.

