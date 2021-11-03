Lijo Mol Jose's impactful performance to Suriya impressive act: Reasons Jai Bhim is a must watch film

One of the much-anticipated Tamil films, Jai Bhim released on November 2. Directed by Tha.Se. Gnanavel, the courtroom drama has Suriya in the lead along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

'A gem of a film!' 'A very important film in our history!' 'The best film in Tamil in current times!', are some of the umpteen accolades from critics and fans that have been pouring in for Jai Bhim on social media. While the film’s thought-provoking story has caught everyone's attention, the phenomenal performance of the star cast has won many hearts.

Chandru (played by Suriya) and Sengeni (played by Lijo Mol Jose), these characters have breathed life into a story that hits us hard every second while it progresses.

Every time Lijo Mol’s character Sengeni, and Manikandan’s character Rajakannu came on screen, our hearts were choked for breath and our eyes were filled with tears. There’s no hidden secret that it was Suriya is an incredible actor. He did not let his popularity and fame overpower the other characters and the arc of the story.

For the uninitiated, Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. The film is inspired by real-life incidents based on the life of popular advocate and judge - Justice Chandru.

Jai Bhim has been produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, has music by Sean Rolden. The technical team includes DOP SR Kadhir, Editor Philominraj, and Art Director Kadhir. The film is out in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.