Lijomol Jose on playing Sengkani in 'Jai Bhim': I experienced her trauma & it is still there in me even now

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 04:24 PM IST  |  14.7K
   
Lijomol Jose on playing Sengkani in 'Jai Bhim': I experienced her trauma & it is still there in me even now
Lijomol Jose on playing Sengkani in 'Jai Bhim': I experienced her trauma & it is still there in me even now
Advertisement

She might have acted in the film and accolades might be pouring in for her performance, but Lijo Mol Jose, who plays the pivotal character of 'Sengkani' in the critically acclaimed 'Jai Bhim', says she still cannot stop herself from breaking down everytime she sees her character on screen.

The actress, who says she still hasn't completely come out of the character she plays in the film, admits that it's taken a toll on her.

"Even now, if I see the film, I will cry. That is because I experienced her trauma and it is still there in me even now. No other character that I have played so far has affected me to the extent that this character has," says Lijo, who plays a tribal woman seeking justice for her husband's custodial death in the lock-up.

"Be it during dubbing or while shooting scenes like the death scene, I did not use glycerine at all. What you see on screen are all real tears. In fact, I was sobbing and I couldn't control my tears even after the director said 'cut'. I took a long time to get a hold on myself. There are several scenes like that in this film," says the talented actress, who only recently tied the knot.

'Jai Bhim', which has been directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel and which released Tuesday on Prime Video, has been garnering good reviews.

In fact, the gripping courtroom drama that is based on a real-life incident, even came in for praise from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who said that the thoughts about the film had made his heart heavy.

Also Read: Jai Bhim Twitter Review: Suriya wins audiences hearts with his act, netizens call the film 'masterpiece'

Advertisement

Credits: I.A.N.S, Pic Credit: Lijomol Jose/ Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah Sel Sn12017 Jump Starter Battery

Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah ...

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All