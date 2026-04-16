LIK director Vignesh Shivan on why his KGF-like film with Ajith Kumar got shelved: ‘Had worked 3-4 years…’

Ajith Kumar and director Vignesh Shivan were initially set to collaborate on a project tentatively titled AK62. However, the film was later shelved, and the filmmaker has now revealed why it did not go into production despite spending 3-4 years on the screenplay.

Vignesh Shivan on his shelved film with Ajith Kumar

Speaking with Behindwoods, Vignesh Shivan said, “To work with Ajith Kumar sir was my dream. I worked on the film’s screenplay for 3-4 years on my own, but due to budget and production issues, the film was dropped.”

The director added, “The production team also suggested altering the second half. For instance, director Prashanth Neel had Hombale Films supporting his vision for KGF. I watched films like KGF, RRR, and others, and wished to direct a film of that scale with Ajith sir, as I am a fan of his. However, the production did not support the budget I had envisioned for the film.”

For those unaware, Ajith Kumar’s 62nd film was initially announced with Vignesh Shivan as the director. The project was made official with a poster, and Anirudh Ravichander was confirmed to compose the music and background score. However, the film was later reworked, with Magizh Thirumeni brought on board as the director. The project eventually became the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi.

Vignesh Shivan’s LIK

Vignesh Shivan recently returned to theaters with Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) . The sci-fi romantic comedy, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, is set in the year 2040. It follows Vasu, a young man who falls in love with Dheema in a world where people are matched with potential partners using algorithms and advanced technology.

The film explores whether technology prevails or true human emotions ultimately triumph. With SJ Suryah playing the main antagonist, the movie also features Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, and others in key roles.

Ajith Kumar’s next movie

Ajith Kumar is next set to appear in a lead role in a film tentatively titled AK64. It has been confirmed that Adhik Ravichandran will direct the project, which is said to be an action entertainer with Sreeleela expected to play the co-lead. However, since a producer is yet to be finalized, filming has not commenced.

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