LIK director Vignesh Shivan recalls first meeting with his wife Nayanthara; Calls feud with Dhanush ‘biggest loss’

Vignesh Shivan is gearing up for the release of his film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), which is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. Ahead of the release, the filmmaker recalled his personal journey with his now-wife Nayanthara during the days of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Vignesh Shivan recalls first interaction with Nayanthara

Speaking with host Gopinath on YouTube, Vignesh Shivan said, “When I first met Nayanthara, I was happy that I got her dates, but I wasn’t in a confident space. After three days of shooting together, she told me sternly, ‘You are the director… What you ask me to do, I have to do it 10 or 100 times. That is my job.’”

The filmmaker added, “It’s not that I didn’t know anything about her, like the public, I had seen her past relationships and had formed an image of her. But in real life, she was completely different, and I realized how unfair life can be. That’s just how it is; we don’t have to prove anything to anyone, we just have to live our lives.”

He also recalled how, during their initial days of dating, Nayanthara had set her WhatsApp display picture as a photo of them together, which later got leaked. The director mentioned that he was trolled on social media when the news broke, and it hurt him.

Moving ahead, Vignesh Shivan also spoke about his regret over his feud with Dhanush. He said, “I like Dhanush sir a lot. His birthday is on July 28, and on that same day, my father passed away. I feel a fatherly presence in him; I see him that way. My biggest loss is losing that relationship. That is something I feel ashamed about. There must have been a mistake somewhere at some point. For the life I’m living now, Dhanush sir is a very important person to me.”

For those unaware, in 2024, Dhanush and Nayanthara had a fallout over her documentary using an unauthorized three-second clip from the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films.

Vignesh Shivan’s next film

Vignesh Shivan has helmed Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah. The sci-fi romantic comedy is scheduled to release on April 10, 2026.

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