LIK Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty’s sci-fi comedy lacks humor; SJ Suryah delivers his best

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, was released in theaters on April 10, 2026, after multiple postponements. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the sci-fi romantic comedy features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

If you’re planning to watch the film in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

Set in the year 2040, Love Insurance Kompany , aka LIK, follows the story of Vasu, also known as Vibe Vassey, who hails from a village called Pasume Ulagam (Organic World), where people live without technology, unlike other cities. While working as the voice of an advanced romance-finder app, the company ensures that love can be found through algorithms, making it more about numbers and technology rather than emotions.

Amid this journey, Vasu falls in love with Dheema, even though the app predicts their romance will never work. As their love story poses a threat to the system, the company decides to put an end to Vasu’s relationship with Dheema.

Whether technology tears them apart or their feelings bring them together is explored in the film.

What Works for LIK

Love Insurance Kompany offers a fun premise set in a futuristic world. The content has a sense of richness and novelty, making it feel like an original venture from a writing perspective. The easter eggs and world-building make an impact early on and remain consistent throughout the storytelling.

From a performance standpoint, Pradeep Ranganathan holds his own. Although his character feels similar to his previous stylish roles, it carries a charm that resonates with the audience. His comic timing is impressive, and his character feels relatable and easy to root for.

However, it is SJ Suryah who becomes the saving grace of the film with his outstanding performance. He perfectly balances the film’s goofy tone as a light-hearted antagonist.

On the technical front, the concept works well, but it is Anirudh Ravichander who truly elevates the film. The songs and background score add significant value, delivering magic through both peppy and melodious tracks.

Additionally, Ravi Varman once again showcases his brilliance by capturing visually stunning shots.

What Doesn't Work

Despite having a strong concept and premise, the execution falters toward the end. The film struggles to maintain momentum, especially in the second half.

While the first half offers a few mildly amusing moments, the humor is inconsistent, which is concerning for a romantic comedy. As the film progresses, it becomes harder to enjoy, with the screenplay dragging and relying on crass humor and cringeworthy moments that feel repetitive of Vignesh Shivan ’s earlier tropes.

Although the film is not entirely bad, certain moments feel overwhelming, and not in a good way. The goofiness eventually turns stale, making it difficult to stay engaged. The execution, along with what appears to be poorly integrated AI elements, makes parts of the film feel awkward and unrefined.

Moreover, the second half could have benefited from tighter editing instead of dragging on for too long.

The Performances

Pradeep Ranganathan delivers an entertaining performance, balancing the character’s quirks effectively. However, it still feels like a variation of his roles from films like Dude, Love Today, or Dragon.

SJ Suryah stands out as the highlight of the film, making a strong impact from the moment he appears, even though his presence is limited in the first half.

Krithi Shetty , as the co-lead, portrays a bubbly and slightly eccentric character. Her chemistry with the protagonist is decent and works for the film. Supporting actors like Yogi Babu and Seeman also deliver performances that meet expectations.

Watch the trailer for LIK:

The Verdict

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is a fun, feel-good, and watchable romantic comedy built on a strong concept but weakened by inconsistent execution. Keeping that in mind, if you’re a fan of rom-coms, it’s still worth checking out.

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