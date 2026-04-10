LIK Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty’s sci-fi rom-com in theaters

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, was released in theaters on April 10, 2026. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the sci-fi romantic comedy hit the big screens after several postponements.

If you’re wondering whether to watch the movie in theaters, here’s what netizens have to say about the film.

Love Insurance Kompany Twitter Review

A user took to social media and wrote that LIK sees Pradeep Ranganathan closing strong and standing tall, adding that his performance holds well and the scenes connect. They suggested that the film’s blockbuster run would continue.

Another netizen commented that LIK is a fun and entertaining movie. They mentioned that although it does not match the level of Dragon and Dude, it is still a good film that would not disappoint viewers. They also noted that PR’s swag and style felt slightly diminished or absent, while Anirudh remained the movie's biggest pillar. Overall, they described it as a good theatrical watch.

A third user stated that the first half of LIK was average, while the second half was comparatively more entertaining. They concluded by calling it a decent entertainer overall.

Additionally, a fourth netizen mentioned that while the film’s plotline is good, the execution feels flat despite a high-budget setup. They highlighted SJ Suryah’s performance as the standout, adding that Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty did not seem fully engaged. They also remarked that Anirudh’s music was faultless and concluded that the film is worth a one-time watch.

Here are the reactions:

More about LIK

Set in the year 2040, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) follows the story of Vasu, a young man who lives in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfill their love story while a corporate antagonist stands against him is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, the movie also features Krithi Shetty , SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: LIK Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty’s sci-fi comedy lacks humor; SJ Suryah delivers his best