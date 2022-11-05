Like, Share and Subscribe Movie Review: This comic caper doesn't know what to do with dolt characters

The film serves up a delectable range of idiots for starters. Brahmaji plays a dolt Maoist who is itching to prove his mettle to his High Command in the Araku forests. His followers (played by the likes of Mirchi Kiran and Babloo) are even more imbecilic than him. One of them has a childish fascination for guns, while another Comrade is an over-eating nincompoop who can't execute even basic strategies.

Did we need to talk about Brahmaji's character and his gang of fools so much? Yes, for Brahmaji is the film's unofficial second lead who is relied upon to get slapstick comedy right and salvage the ludicrous script. It's another matter that he fails to.

Viplav, the male lead played by Santosh Shoban, has become a self-employed vlogger because capitalists won't employ him owing to his Che Guevara-like name. We get a sense that we may be in for a bona fide silly comedy that Sivakarthikeyan's 'Prince' was. But our hopes are dashed by the tonal inconsistencies of the film. We don't understand what a sultry beach song and a tasteless 'item' song are doing in a film of this sort.

The threads punch above their weight...

Then there is Mime Gopi's character heading the People's Protection Force, a rebel battalion mimicking the tactics of the Maoists. An intelligence report says that DGP Narendra Varma's daughter Vasudha (Faria Abdullah) is under their radar. She will be abducted anytime. Vasudha, however, is breathing the air of freedom in Araku, the same valley where the rebels are roaming.

The film is undone partly by Viplav's incurable itch to talk and talk and talk jovially. This over-talking is made worse by repartees that belong to derivative YouTube videos where characters think they are awesome when they say half-baked lines like this: 'Kottanu ante moham Mango pickle avtundi'.

Poor writing and poorer story-telling...

Viplav's characterization is also generic. A vlogger who wants to make it big in the digital age would have some basic sense. He can be a cute dufus to an extent but this film stretches it way too much. He lucks out too often and too conveniently. In one scene he is dumb and in another, he is smart enough to point out others' dumbness.

The naivete of the inept rebels is not as amusing as the characters from the 'Jathi Ratnalu' universe was. In the era of memes and viral fun videos, the dialogues in this film lack punchiness. Almost all the characters punch above their comical weight.

The performances don't work...

Faria looks constantly ill at ease with a character that demands her to be cute and miffed in turns. When there are no strong jokes, the film resorts to body-shaming and other problematic ideas. Santosh Shoban needs to pull up his socks; he can't afford to play deliberately amusing roles for too long.