Lingusamy’s next with Ram Pothineni to have R Madhavan and Arun Vijay as main antagonists?

The film has Uppena girl Krithi Shetty as the leading lady, while Devi Sri Prasad will compose music.

It was announced by popular director Lingusamy last year, that his next film will be a Tamil Telugu bilingual one with Ram Pothineni in the lead role. The makers had announced that the film’s shooting will start in May this year. However, due to the second wave of the pandemic and the lockdown to contain it, the shooting did not start. Now, a new report has come up stating that the film will have R Madhavan and Arun Vijay as the main antagonists.

According a report in The Times Of India, director Lingusamy has held talks with Madhavan and Arun Vijay to play the antagonists and they both have listened to the script. However, there is no update on if they have given their nod. The makers had also announced that Uppena actress Krithi Shetty is playing female lead in the film. The shooting of the film is expected to begin after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

This yet to be titled film will mark Lingusamy’s Tollywood directorial debut and Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty’s Kollywood debut. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music for the film. Meanwhile, R Madhavan is waiting for the release of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He was last seen in the multi lingual film Nishabdham. Arun Vijay, on the other hand, has a handful of films in his kitty including Agni Siragugal, Borrder, Sinam, AV33 with director Hari to name a few.

Credits :The Times Of India

