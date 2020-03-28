Coronavirus updates
The Lion King Tamil: Robo Shankar, Rohini, Manobala part of voice cast

The Tamil version of The Lion King will have the voices of various Kollywood stars including Robo Shankar, Aishwarya Rajessh, Rohini.
By now, we all know that the Tamil dubbed version of The Lion King will have Siddharth’s voice for Simba and Arvind Swami’s voice for Scar. Now, according to a report in Cinema Express, the Tamil version will also have the voices of Aishwarya Rajessh, Rohini, P Ravishankar, Singampuli, Robo Shankar and Manobala. Though there has been no official confirmation on who will dub for which character, speculations are mounting on the same.

Reports suggest that Ravishankar’s voice will be used for Mufasa - Simba’s father, while Rohini will dub for Simba's mother, Sarabi. It is expected that Aishwarya Rajesh will voice for Simba's love interest, Nala. For Pumbaa and Timon, Manobala and Robo Shankar will voice respectively. Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King is a photorealistic computer-animated remake the 1994 film. It is expected that the dubbed version of the film will hit the big screens on July 19. The film will also be released in other regional languages including Telugu and Hindi.

Before The Lion King, The second installment of Frozen had star cast voicing for the Tamil version. The Tamil version of Frozen 2 had Shruti Haasan voicing for Elsa, popular Television anchor Divyadarshini voicing for Anna. Comedian and critically acclaimed actor Sathyan Sivakumar voiced for the Olaf. Tamil version of Frozen was released in November last year and it has a pretty decent run in theaters. It is expected that The Lion King will also be welcomed well by the audience.

