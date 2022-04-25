Lips Don't Lie actor Sanjjanaa Galrani all set to become a mom, shares glimpse of her baby shower

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and her husband, Azeez Pasha are expecting their first child. She is all set to welcome her little one soon and her friends and family hosted a baby shower recently ahead of the big day. The soon-to-be mom shared a glimpse into her baby shower as she posed with her husband, family, and friends. She looked radiant as she smiled at her baby shower.

Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, Sanjjannaa penned a note to thank her friends and family for such a gesture and also revealed her excitement for the arrival of the baby. She wrote, "It was wonderful to have a few family members over yesterday as we conducted a simple #srimantham in a simple traditional South indian style yesterday. Entering the 9th month of pregnancy … I see my baby is just a month away from coming home .. Thank you every one for so much love & affection … have a blessed day .."

The actress has entered 9 months of pregnancy phase and is expecting the arrival of her baby anytime soon.

The former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant tied the knot secretly in May 2020 with Dr. Azeez Pasha in the presence of their family members. Speaking about her pregnancy to Bangalore Times, Sanjjanaa said, :Now I’m 34, so I too felt it was high time I embraced motherhood, so here I am. Moreover, with COVID, life and work has become slower for everyone and my husband and I agreed that it’s the best time to have our child. He’s been over the moon ever since."

Also Read: Sanjjanaa Galrani flaunts her baby bump as she celebrates third trimester of her pregnancy; VIDEO