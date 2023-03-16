Live First Look: Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Varrier starrer sets curiosity

The first look poster of 'Live' starring Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Prakash Varrier is out and it looks gripping. Directed by V K Prakash and written by S Sureshbabu, the first-look poster has set high curiosity along both, celebrities and audiences on social media. Many notable personalities and connoisseurs took to social media, generating a buzz among fans. Going by the first look poster, Live seems to be about news.

The film is said to tackle a strong and contemporary topic, making it a unique addition to Malayalam cinema. Earlier, an intriguing title poster for Live left the audience with high expectations. Presented by Films24 and Darrpan Bangejaa, produced by Darrpan Bangejaa and Nitin Kumar, Live is their maiden venture in Malayalam. The film is distributed by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. 'Live' has an ensemble cast including Krishna Prabha, Reshmi Soman, Mukundan, Jayaraj Kozhikode, and Akksita.

Live First Look Poster:

The cinematography is handled by two-time National Award winner Nikhil S Praveen, while the edits are being done by Sunil S Pillai. Renowned composer Alphonse is the music director, and the Art Director is Dundhu Ranjeev Radha. Line Production is being carried out by Trends Ad Film Makers PVT. LTD with Babu Murugan as the Line Producer.

Ashish K is the Chief Associate Director, and Bibin Balachandran is the Associate Director. Arun Varma is the Sound Designer, and Ajitha A George did the Sound Mixing. Make-up is handled by Rajesh Nenmara, and Adithya Nanu is responsible for the costume department. Jith Pirappancode is the Production Controller, Liju Prabhakar is the colourist, Nidad is the Still Photographer and Ma Mi Jo is in charge of the designs.

