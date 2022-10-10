Live-in with Vignesh Shivan to Surrogacy: 5 times Nayanthara broke societal stereotypes

Ever since fans first saw Nayanthara on the silver screen in 2003 in the Malayalam movie Manassinakkare starring Jayaram, to her last release GodFather, along with megastar Chiranjeevi, the actress has only managed to add to her fanbase with her every release. Her powerful performances have gained her the title of "Lady Superstar". Meanwhile, the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal star has managed to stay in the limelight not just because of her professional commitments, but also due to her personal life. Now married to director Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara was in a live-in relationship with her hubby for several years before taking the plunge. The couple got married on 9th June this year in a fairytale wedding in Chennai. These two have been extremely vocal about their relationship and have been shelling couple goals for a long time now.

If we take an overview of Nayanthara's life, we realize that the Aramm star has been breaking social norms with every step that she takes. Surrogacy The power couple of Kollywood, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been blessed with two baby boys recently. However, the couple opted for surrogacy to become parents. Although many new-age couples are taking the same route, surrogacy is still not considered a conventional method for having a child in India. Meanwhile, sharing the news on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa…We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys.” He further penned, "All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great.” The new father also dropped a few cute pictures of them two kissing the tiny feet of their newborns. The filmmaker also dropped a monochrome picture of the new mommy holding the feet of her little one.

Live in relationship Live-in relationships are still considered taboo in India. The Lady Superstar lived with beau Vignesh Shivan for many years before the two finally got married this year, without paying heed to any judgment which came her way.

Open about love life During their long courtship, the lovebirds took many vacations and even posted glimpses of their memorable moments on social media for the fans. The actress has been very open about every aspect of her relationship. As you might already know, these two have also collaborated professionally many times. Their last movie together was Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Whenever they are seen promoting their film, their electrifying chemistry together is highly adored by the fans.

Took time off from acting It is not common for an actress to take a break from the big screens, as it is believed that this makes it difficult for them to make a comeback. Breaking another convention, Nayanthara decided to take a break from acting back in 2011. Her 11-month self-exile from movies was shocking for the fans. However, she made a strong comeback with the 2013 film Raja Rani, followed by Vishnuvardhan's Arrambam. Meanwhile, during an interview with Vogue, Nayanthara revealed, “I was in a personal space...I didn’t watch channels where my movies and songs were being played." Talking about why she stays away from the media and crowd, the actress revealed, "She says, “I don’t want the world to know what I am thinking. I am a very private person. I’m not very good with crowds.”

Shattered myths Another popular myth ruled out by Nayanthara is that actresses have a shelf life. The beautiful diva has been ruling the fans' hearts for almost two decades now, and her popularity is on an upward trajectory, to say the least.