LKG OTT release: Where to watch RJ Balaji starrer Tamil political satire online on its 6-year anniversary

Actor-director RJ Balaji’s iconic political satire comedy movie LKG has clocked in 6 years of release on February 22, 2025. Marking its release anniversary, here’s where you can watch the movie on OTT.

Where to watch LKG

The movie LKG starring RJ Balaji in the lead role is available for streaming on the OTT platform Sun NXT. Celebrating the movie’s 6-year anniversary, the platform also penned a special post on social media, which read:

“6 years of wit, satire, and Lalgudi Karuppiah Gandhi’s political mastery! Watch LKG now on Sun NXT.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of LKG

The film LKG starring RJ Balaji in the lead role focuses on the tale of Lalgudi Karupaiah Gandhi alias LKG who is a politician and councillor from Lalgudi in Tricy, Tamil Nadu. Being part of the ruling party, the man envisions becoming a top politician in his state, contrary to his father who did not get fame or fortune as a politician.

In a twist of fate, the ruling party’s CM falls ill and is likely to die who also hails from the Lalgudi constituency. The rest of the movie focuses on how LKG manages to create visibility in public using media, showcasing a humorous narrative and shedding light on contemporary politics.

Cast and crew of LKG

The movie LKG is headlined by RJ Balaji who plays the titular role. Apart from him, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Priya Anand, JK Rithesh, Ramkumar Ganesan, Nanjil Sampath, Mayilsamy, and many more in key roles.

The film which was directed by KR Prabhu was based on a story written by RJ Balaji and his friends. The musical tracks and background scores were crafted by Dragon fame Leon James with the camera being cranked by Vidhu Ayyanna. The film’s editing was fulfilled by Anthony.

Moving ahead, RJ Balaji is currently in the works of his next directorial venture, tentatively titled Suriya 45. The upcoming flick features Suriya and Trisha in lead roles.