Local Boy: Dhanush starrer Pattas' Telugu version to release in February
Tamil star Dhanush starrer Pattas released recently and it received an immense response. After Asuran, Dhanush hit the right chord yet again with the audience. Pattas opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Now, the makers of the Tamil version are all set to release the film in Telugu. This time, the talented actor is set to entertain the Telugu audience in a new kind of role. The Telugu version of Pattas is titled Local Boy and is all set to release in the first week of February. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the film's release date.
Presenting the first look of Pattas in Telugu titled #LocalBoy @dhanushkraja @durairsk @Mehreenpirzada @actress_Sneha @Naveenc212 @dhilipaction @iamviveksiva @MervinJSolomon @LahariMusic pic.twitter.com/cMM3xTBTYy
— Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi_) January 23, 2020
Pattas (Tamil) is directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar starring Dhanush as the lead actor. Produced by Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, the film sees 'F2' and 'Entha Manchivaadavura' actress Mehreen as the female lead. Sneha plays the second female lead in the Tamil version. The film also stars Naveen Chandra in the key role.
