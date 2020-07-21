Lockdown Diaries: Rajinikanth's latest pic with grandson Ved and Soundarya, Vishagan Vanangamudi is priceless

Twitter is flooded with pictures and videos of Thalaiva driving on roads, which is a rare sight. Now, we have across another lovely picture of the superstar Rajinikanth posing with his grandson Ved and Soundarya, Vishagan Vanangamudi.

Amid lockdown, Rajinikanth’s rare picture of him driving a luxury car wearing a mask has surfaced on social media. The superstar was spotted driving his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Lamborghini and the photo has taken social media by storm. Twitter is flooded with pictures and videos of Thalaiva driving on roads, which is a rare sight. Now, we have across another lovely picture of the superstar posing with his grandson Ved and Soundarya, Vishagan Vanangamudi. One can see in the photo, Rajinikanth all smiles as he poses for a family picture with daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan and grandson Ved.

This morning Rajinikanth's fans went into a frenzy over his picture driving Lamborghini. Hashtag #LioninLamborghini is trending on twitter as fans can’t keep calm seeing their favourite superstar after a very long time. Well, here’s another picture of him that is sure going to be a treat for his fans. Meanwhile, Thalaiva recently hit the headlines after reports stated that he is planning to officially launch his political party in November. However, Rajinikanth is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

On the work front, the Petta star will be seen next in 'Annaatthe', which is written and directed by Siva. The much-awaited film also features Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy.

D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the film. Touted to be a rural drama, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

