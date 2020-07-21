  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lockdown Diaries: Rajinikanth's latest pic with grandson Ved and Soundarya, Vishagan Vanangamudi is priceless

Twitter is flooded with pictures and videos of Thalaiva driving on roads, which is a rare sight. Now, we have across another lovely picture of the superstar Rajinikanth posing with his grandson Ved and Soundarya, Vishagan Vanangamudi.
2389 reads Mumbai
Lockdown Diaries: Rajinikanth's latest pic with grandson Ved and Soundarya, Vishagan Vanangamudi is pricelessLockdown Diaries: Rajinikanth's latest pic with grandson Ved and Soundarya, Vishagan Vanangamudi is priceless
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid lockdown, Rajinikanth’s rare picture of him driving a luxury car wearing a mask has surfaced on social media. The superstar was spotted driving his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Lamborghini and the photo has taken social media by storm. Twitter is flooded with pictures and videos of Thalaiva driving on roads, which is a rare sight. Now, we have across another lovely picture of the superstar posing with his grandson Ved and Soundarya, Vishagan Vanangamudi. One can see in the photo, Rajinikanth all smiles as he poses for a family picture with daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan and grandson Ved. 

This morning Rajinikanth's fans went into a frenzy over his picture driving Lamborghini. Hashtag #LioninLamborghini is trending on twitter as fans can’t keep calm seeing their favourite superstar after a very long time. Well, here’s another picture of him that is sure going to be a treat for his fans. Meanwhile, Thalaiva recently hit the headlines after reports stated that he is planning to officially launch his political party in November. However, Rajinikanth is yet to make an official announcement about the same. 

On the work front, the Petta star will be seen next in 'Annaatthe', which is written and directed by Siva. The much-awaited film also features Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy. 

D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the film. Touted to be a rural drama, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement