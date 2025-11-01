Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film is a bold, beautiful blend of superhero magic that redefines the genre

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, is now available for streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar. Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the movie is a superhero action venture that intertwines elements of supernatural folklore.

The Plot

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra follows the story of Chandra, a mysterious woman brought from Sweden to Karnataka by the orders of Moothon (The Elder). She is part of a secret organization that operates worldwide for a specific mission.

As Chandra is advised to keep a low profile in Bengaluru, she takes up a job working the night shift at a café, leading a quiet life. Across from her new home lives Sunny, a medical college dropout who quickly becomes infatuated with her.

However, as their story unfolds, Chandra finds herself in a conflict with an organ-trafficking syndicate and is revealed to be much more than she appears. How she thwarts the terror at hand, with the help of both old and new companions, forms the central narrative of the film.

The Good

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is one of those rare films that keep you hooked right from the start. The movie presents a rich and engaging narrative that blends the superhero genre with elements of supernatural folklore.

The makers attempt to create a mix of genuinely entertaining narratives under one umbrella, and it's evident that the amount of work that went into writing is what makes it stand out.

Unlike other films in the genre, Lokah does not imitate its Western counterparts but instead offers an authentic take on the world of superheroes. As viewers, we are drawn into the novelty of the narration, supported by some brilliant dialogue.

Powered by an impressive cast, the movie redefines what it means to create original and grounded stories, even though it occasionally struggles with clichés. With its impressive world-building, the film makes great use of visual effects while maintaining authenticity.

The reimagination of folklore characters such as Kalliyankaatu Neeli, Chaathan, Odiyan, and Kadamattathu Kathanaar forms the backbone of the story, making it especially appealing to those who grew up hearing their tales.

Dominic Arun has crafted an impressive film with near-perfect execution, and it seems only fair that he receives the acclaim he deserves after his previously underappreciated flick, Tharangam.

In terms of technical aspects, Jake Bejoy breathes soul into every scene through his music, enhancing the overall experience. Additionally, Nimish Ravi (cinematographer) and Chaman Chakko (editor) have created a visually captivating and well-paced film.

The Bad

When it comes to its shortcomings, the film does suffer somewhat from the clichés and tropes embedded in its narrative. At times, the cinematic experience gets sidetracked, hindering the momentum of the story.

However, this does not significantly affect the overall viewing experience, as the movie makes effective use of the superhero genre.

Furthermore, the saturation created by Marvel and DC superhero films brings a certain fatigue, especially when the entire story has yet to be explored and audiences must wait for future installments. Nonetheless, these are small prices to pay in the long run.

The Performances

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra showcases one of Kalyani Priyadarshan's finest performances, surpassing the impact she made in Hridayam, where she co-starred with Pranav Mohanlal.

Her subtle yet nuanced portrayal breathes life into Chandra, further complemented by Naslen's strong co-lead performance. The impressive supporting cast also delivers top-notch performances, especially Sandy Master with his astute villainy.

Additionally, cameos by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas stand out, with the Minnal Murali actor stealing the show through his unhinged and energetic performance.

The Verdict

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a refreshing new addition to the superhero genre in Indian cinema. Delivering a tale that is both intense and entertaining, this movie was rightfully celebrated in theaters and is likely to continue its success on OTT.

