Lokah Chapter 2 to go on floors from December 2026? Director Dominic Arun drops update on Tovino Thomas’ film

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, was released in theaters on August 28, 2025. After the tremendous run at the box office, the film’s sequel is all set to begin shooting in December 2026.

In a recent video by Cinestar Media, director Dominic Arun was spotted leaving after a screening of Indrans starrer Aashaan. On his way out, the filmmaker was asked about the superhero universe’s future installments, to which the director revealed how initial works are still going on.

Moreover, the director also added that the shoot for Lokah Chapter 2 would begin in December 2026.

More about Lokah

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, hit the big screens earlier in 2025. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film tells the story of its titular character, a mysterious woman who is summoned from Sweden to Karnataka by Moothon (The Elder), the leader of a secret organization.

In Bengaluru, Chandra leads a quiet and secluded life, keeping a low profile while working night shifts at a café. Across from her apartment lives Sunny, a medical college dropout who shares a flat with his friends.

Infatuated with his new neighbour, Sunny develops feelings for her, even though she remains distant. However, their lives take a dark turn when Chandra becomes entangled in an organ-trafficking gang's sinister plans, ultimately revealing that she is, in fact, the mythical being from folklore, Kalliyankattu Neeli.

How Neeli, along with her newfound companions and other mythical beings, overcomes the threats to their lives forms the central narrative of the story.

Apart from the main cast, the film features Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, and many more in key roles.

The film also includes cameo performances by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas, with Mammootty lending his voice for Moothon. It was lauded by critics and, along with its performances, visuals, world-building, and much more.

Earlier, the makers had announced that the movie’s sequel, Lokah Chapter 2, will be headlined by Tovino Thomas, who would be reprising his role as Chaathan.

