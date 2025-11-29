Lokah Chapter 2: Tovino Thomas starrer superhero film ready to go on floors? Team begins scripting

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, was released in theaters on August 28, 2025. Directed by Dominic Arun, the movie ended with a post-credit scene indicating a sequel starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

Now, it seems that the makers have kick-started work on the sequel.

Have the makers begun scripting Tovino Thomas' Lokah Chapter 2?

According to an online report, the makers of Lokah have finally begun the writing process for the much-awaited second installment of the superhero franchise. The upcoming film is said to feature Tovino Thomas in the lead role, reprising his character Chaathan from the first part.

The screenplay will reportedly be penned by Dominic Arun and Santhy Balachandran, similar to the first installment. However, this information remains speculative for now, and an official update from the makers is still awaited.

Earlier, the makers of Lokah officially confirmed the sequel with an announcement video featuring Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan. The promo ended on a high note, hinting at an exciting premise, with the Minnal Murali actor himself expected to play the prime antagonist.

More about Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra tells the story of its titular character, a mysterious woman who is summoned from Sweden to Karnataka by Moothon (The Elder), the leader of a secret organization.

In Bengaluru, Chandra leads a quiet and secluded life, keeping a low profile while working night shifts at a café. Across from her apartment lives Sunny, a medical college dropout who shares a flat with his friends.

Infatuated with his new neighbour, Sunny develops feelings for her, even though she remains distant. However, their lives take a dark turn when Chandra becomes entangled in an organ-trafficking gang's sinister plans, ultimately revealing that she is, in fact, the mythical being from folklore, Kalliyankattu Neeli.

How Neeli, along with her newfound companions and other mythical beings, overcomes the threats to their lives forms the central narrative of the story.

Tovino Thomas’ work front

Tovino Thomas is set to appear in his next lead role in the action film Pallichattambi, directed by Dijo Jose Antony. He is also expected to be part of Jr NTR's film NTRNeel (Dragon).

