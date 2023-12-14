Lokesh Kanagaraj accepts criticism of Leo’s second half; says ‘won’t announce release date before film’s completed’

Lokesh Kanagaraj who was last seen with the film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role was subjected to criticism for the film’s screenplay and pacing in the second half.

Addressing the criticism in a YouTube interview with anchor Gobinath for his maiden production film Fight Club, the director said “In Leo, many pointed out there are issues in the second half, yes I'm taking it all. Hereafter I'm going to work without announcing the release date at the beginning of the movie.”

The director addressed that being confident about completing a film in the said time created unnecessary pressure which affected the making of the film. He said, “I don’t think when making a big film in just 10 months I needed to speed it up this much, I could have taken it back a notch,” highlighting how his future films won’t be affected as such.

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role released back in October, after being much anticipated after the actor-director duo rejoined hands after their 2021 film Master. The film which was highly expected by many was welcomed by huge fanfare and performed well in the theaters, domestically and internationally. The film became the top most-grossing film in Tamil but the critical reviews were positive to mixed in nature.

Many critics praised Thalapathy Vijay’s acting, Anirudh Ravichander’s music, LCU connect, and various technical aspects of the film but were criticized for the lengthy second half, citing faults in the screenplay and its pacing.

Leo which was bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio had an ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Sandy Master, George Maryan, and many more in prominent roles. The film also tied into the director’s cinematic universe called Lokesh Cinematic Universe which also provided the space for Kamal Haasan’s character Vikram to present a voice cameo in the film’s tail end.

Lokesh Kangaraj’s work front

Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to release his first film as a producer called Fight Club, which has actor-director Vijay Kumar in the leading role. Other than that the director is getting prepped to direct Superstar Rajinikanth in the film, tentatively known as Thalaivar 171.

The film is rumored to present Rajinikanth in a negatively shaded gangster role, with names like Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kaaka Kaaka fame Jeeva going around. The film is expected to go on floors from April 2024 onwards, after Rajinikanth finishes his next film Vettaiyan with TJ Gnanavel.

Moreover, it was recently revealed by Malayalam actor Narain who plays the role of Bejoy in the LCU that he and Lokesh have prepared a 10-minute-long short film that will serve as the prequel to the universe, an origin story of Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

