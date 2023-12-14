Lokesh Kanagaraj accepts criticism of Leo’s second half; says ‘won’t announce release date before film’s completed’
Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj in a recent interview has addressed and accepted the criticism of the film’s second half. Check it out!
Lokesh Kanagaraj who was last seen with the film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role was subjected to criticism for the film’s screenplay and pacing in the second half.
Addressing the criticism in a YouTube interview with anchor Gobinath for his maiden production film Fight Club, the director said “In Leo, many pointed out there are issues in the second half, yes I'm taking it all. Hereafter I'm going to work without announcing the release date at the beginning of the movie.”
The director addressed that being confident about completing a film in the said time created unnecessary pressure which affected the making of the film. He said, “I don’t think when making a big film in just 10 months I needed to speed it up this much, I could have taken it back a notch,” highlighting how his future films won’t be affected as such.
Lokesh Kanagaraj addresses criticism of Leo's second half
Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role released back in October, after being much anticipated after the actor-director duo rejoined hands after their 2021 film Master. The film which was highly expected by many was welcomed by huge fanfare and performed well in the theaters, domestically and internationally. The film became the top most-grossing film in Tamil but the critical reviews were positive to mixed in nature.
Many critics praised Thalapathy Vijay’s acting, Anirudh Ravichander’s music, LCU connect, and various technical aspects of the film but were criticized for the lengthy second half, citing faults in the screenplay and its pacing.
Leo which was bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio had an ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Sandy Master, George Maryan, and many more in prominent roles. The film also tied into the director’s cinematic universe called Lokesh Cinematic Universe which also provided the space for Kamal Haasan’s character Vikram to present a voice cameo in the film’s tail end.
Lokesh Kangaraj’s work front
Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to release his first film as a producer called Fight Club, which has actor-director Vijay Kumar in the leading role. Other than that the director is getting prepped to direct Superstar Rajinikanth in the film, tentatively known as Thalaivar 171.
The film is rumored to present Rajinikanth in a negatively shaded gangster role, with names like Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kaaka Kaaka fame Jeeva going around. The film is expected to go on floors from April 2024 onwards, after Rajinikanth finishes his next film Vettaiyan with TJ Gnanavel.
Moreover, it was recently revealed by Malayalam actor Narain who plays the role of Bejoy in the LCU that he and Lokesh have prepared a 10-minute-long short film that will serve as the prequel to the universe, an origin story of Lokesh Cinematic Universe.
ALSO READ: LCU actor CONFIRMS a prequel short film for Kaithi; Lokesh Kanagaraj to unveil an origin?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Siddhant Karnick lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism; shares fun anecdote from sets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Karnick hopes to be part of Animal Park; dubs Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor 'encyclopedias'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal