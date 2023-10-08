Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prabhas collaboration CONFIRM; Leo director spills beans on potential movie

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj who is gearing up for the next film Leo, recently in an interview said that he is likely to work together with Prabhas for a movie. Lokesh and Prabhas coming together for a project surely makes it a big one to watch out for. Lokesh’s style of making and Prabhas’ grandeur just guarantee to make it an interesting watch.

Lokesh Kanagaraj was speaking during an interview with Galatta for his next film with Thalapathy Vijay, after their previous collaboration in 2021, titled Master. The fact that Lokesh has announced that he’ll only be making 10 films in total does come as sad news to know but it just makes it a more prominent lookout for his movies.

Lokesh Cinematic Universe

The fact that Leo is also going to come under the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) also makes us wonder about the future projects he is going to be a part of. Talking about his future lineups Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film with Rajinikanth, titled Thalaivar 171 will be a standalone film which won’t come under his universe. After the completion of this project, Lokesh is said to be going to work on Karthi’s Kaithi 2 and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram 2.

Lokesh is also expected to work with Suriya for a spin-off film based on Rolex which makes his total filmography nine films, this makes the Prabhas film to be his final project.

About Leo

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay for the second time is hitting theatres on October 19. The film is expected to be a full-throttle gangster flick and would be a never-ever-seen avatar for Thalapathy Vijay.

Moreover, Thalapathy Vijay is set to portray dual roles, taking on the characters of Parthiban and Leo Das, as revealed in the recently unveiled official teaser. Trisha Krishnan joins the cast as Parthiban's wife in the Leo segment, marking her much-anticipated reunion with Vijay after an extended hiatus of 15 years.

The movie introduces Sanjay Dutt as the primary antagonist, Anthony Das, while Arjun Sarja assumes the role of Harold Das. 'Leo' boasts an ensemble cast, including renowned names such as Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, Anurag Kashyap, Babu Antony, Baby Iyal, George Maryam, Manobala, and many others in pivotal supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander takes charge of both the songs and the original score for this highly-anticipated film.

ALSO READ: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’s actioner to get a sequel? Director Lokesh Kanagaraj makes a major revelation