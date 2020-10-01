Lokesh Kanagaraj and Simbu to join hands for a film produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films?

This news comes a couple of months after a rumour which stated that STR aka Simbu will be replacing Rajinikanth in a film directed by Lokesh, produced by Raaj Kamal Films.

Well, it looks like Lokesh Kanagaraj is on a spree of directing films. Recently, he announced his next project, which will have Kamal Haasan as the lead actor, and the film will be produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films. Now, an interesting piece of news has come up stating that Lokesh Kanagaraj will be directing a film for Simbu, and it will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films. However, no official updates about the film have been made yet.

This news comes a couple of months after a rumour which stated that STR aka Simbu will be replacing Rajinikanth in a film directed by Lokesh, produced by Raaj Kamal Films. It was earlier rumoured that a film with Rajinikanth on board would be launched with an official Pooja on March 5, 2020, directed by Lokesh. A couple of weeks back, Kamal Haasan released the theme poster of his next film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is touted to be a political drama.

Meanwhile, Simbu will be next seen in Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu. It was rumoured recently that Simbu will be joining hands with Kamal Haasan for the remake of Sigappu Rojakkal. However, an official update about the film is still awaited. It was also rumoured that Simbu and Parthiban Radhakrishnan will be joining hands for the Tamil remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanu Koshiyum.

