Lokesh Kanagaraj asked if he wants ‘second family’ with actress; Fans slam reporter's ‘disrespectful behaviour’

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj recently found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy after a press interaction took an uncomfortable turn. Known for answering pointed questions about cinema and box office performance, the director was instead confronted with a personal query that triggered widespread criticism online.

Lokesh Kanagaraj questioned by a reporter if he wants a ‘second family’



The incident occurred during a media interaction, where the Coolie director also addressed questions about his upcoming project with Allu Arjun. Toward the end of the session, a reporter shifted focus from films to rumors circulating on social media about Lokesh’s alleged personal relationship with an actress. The journalist asked, “Lokesh, on social media, there is chatter about your love story with an actress. Are you going to be family?”

Maintaining his composure, Lokesh responded calmly, “No, sir. I already have a family.” Despite the clarity of his answer, the reporter followed up with a single phrase, “Second family.” At that point, Lokesh chose not to engage further and wrapped up the press meet, a move many felt was dignified and restrained.

Fan criticize the reporter for his misbehavior



Clips from the interaction quickly surfaced on social media platforms, where fans and film enthusiasts strongly criticised the reporter’s line of questioning. Many described it as intrusive and disrespectful, especially given that Lokesh has been married for over a decade. One X user wrote, “Reporter’s Stupid Question: We are hearing that you are in love with an Actress & going to have a 2nd family soon. Is it true? #LokeshKanagaraj: No. I already have a family. Not sure why Loki took it casually. Mentals like this should be slapped on spot.” Another user shared the video with the caption, “Very cheap behaviour.”

Check out the tweets where fans slammed the reporter:

For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj has been married to his longtime partner Aishwarya since 2012, and the couple has two daughters. On the professional front, he was last seen helming Coolie in 2025, starring Rajinikanth, and is currently preparing for his next directorial venture with Allu Arjun.

