Lokesh Kanagaraj clarifies rumors on his film with Prabhas as 'End Game' of LCU

Lokesh Kanagaraj has been in the spotlight ever since he announced his plan to retire after directing 10 films in his cine career. With Leo, he has now completed 5 of 10 movies as he mentioned and his fans are eager to know what’s in store for them. One of his biggest collaborations is going to be with Prabhas.

Lokesh Kanagaraj clarifies rumors

Recent reports hinted that his collaboration with pan-India star Prabhas will mark an end to his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). In a recent interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj dismissed rumors that his film with Prabhas will not be the final chapter of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The director has clarified that it would be a stand-alone project.

Lokesh has also mentioned that Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan will remain the concluding chapter of the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

He further stated that Prabhas's film will be a stand-alone project suggesting that he is not bound by the constraints of the LCU creations and that he has the freedom to create a unique and original story for Prabhas.

The partnership between Lokesh and Prabhas has generated immense anticipation among fans of both of these prominent names.

Fans are expecting Lokesh's trademark action and suspense in his film with Prabhas, but it will be interesting to see how he approaches a stand-alone project. With Prabhas' star power and Lokesh's directorial brilliance, the film can be expected to be a cinematic experience.

A glimpse into Lokesh's Next 5 projects

Lokesh Kanagaraj's next 5 films are a tantalizing mix of talent and storytelling. Alongside Prabhas' stand-alone film, the director has a list of films like Thalaivar 171, Kaithi 2, Rolex (a stand-alone movie), and the much-anticipated Vikram 2. Fans can't wait to witness Lokesh's directorial magic unfold across this diverse range of films.

On the professional front

Prabhas, a versatile actor, has an array of exciting projects. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is set to hit theatres on December 22, 2023, also featuring Shruti Haasan. Prabhas' future endeavors include Spirit, to be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. His star power continues to shine brightly in the world of cinema.

About Leo

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles, portraying Parthiban, a simple family man, and Leo Das, a notorious gangster. The film's ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and more. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film. Leo is set to release on October 19, 2023, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.

