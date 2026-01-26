Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms he left Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan film: ‘They wanted a light-hearted movie but…’

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to helm the upcoming Allu Arjun film, tentatively titled AA23. Now, in a recent press interaction, the filmmaker revealed that he had initially planned to work with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan but eventually opted out of the project.

Speaking to the media, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, “After the release of Coolie, Rajinikanth sir and Kamal Haasan sir asked me to do a film with them together. It was a huge opportunity for me, and even though I was considering Kaithi 2 as my next project, I sought permission from the Kaithi makers to postpone it so that I could work on this project.”

“I worked sincerely on the script for one and a half months, with both the actors being extremely excited about it. However, after having done back-to-back action movies, I realised that they wanted a light-hearted film, but I don’t know how to make one. I conveyed this honestly to them and stepped out of the project,” Lokesh added.

The Leo director further added that by then, Karthi had already allotted the Kaithi 2 dates to another filmmaker. Since Lokesh had been in talks with Mythri Movie Makers and Allu Arjun for years, the new project subsequently materialised, leading to the creation of AA23.

Speaking at the same event, Lokesh also clarified speculations surrounding the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU) and its future. The director underlined that the cinematic universe will indeed continue and reaffirmed that he will be making films such as Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and a standalone film for Rolex featuring Suriya.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Lokesh Kanagaraj was last seen helming the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. The movie featured actors such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles, with a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan.

While the film received mixed responses from critics, it is believed to have been a successful venture at the box office. It is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, the filmmaker will next helm the actioner AA23 (LK07), starring Allu Arjun, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Moreover, Lokesh is also set to make his debut as a lead actor in Arun Matheswaran’s gangster romantic actioner DC.

