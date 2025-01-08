Lokesh Kanagaraj CONFIRMS possible collaboration with Ajith Kumar for a film; says ‘hopefully it will happen soon’

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Indian cinema. After working with stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Thalapathy Vijay, he may soon collaborate with Ajith Kumar as well.

In a recent video shared by Manobala Vijayabalan on social media, the director Lokesh Kanagaraj was seen discussing the possibility of working with AK. In his response, the director said, “Like everyone else, I also want to work with AK sir, and hopefully, it will happen soon.”

The director had earlier expressed his hopes of making a movie with Ajith Kumar, and with the actor yet to announce his future projects after Good Bad Ugly, it seems likely that Lokesh might team up with him soon.

Interestingly, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working on the movie Coolie with superstar Rajinikanth. This film, which will mark the director’s maiden collaboration with the actor, is expected to be a high-octane action thriller.

With Rajinikanth in the lead role, Coolie features stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles. Additionally, the film also includes actors like Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in significant roles.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar is set to appear in two different movies this year. One of them is Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film, which is touted to be an action thriller, is said to be based on the Hollywood movie Breakdown.

The movie Vidaamuyarchi also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and many others in key roles. Furthermore, Ajith Kumar is also appearing in the movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

The upcoming movie, directed by the Mark Antony filmmaker, is said to be an action-comedy and is slated to release on April 10, 2025.

