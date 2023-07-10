Lokesh Kanagaraj drops special message for Thalapathy Vijay as he wraps up his Leo portion

Only three months are pending for the release of Leo. The film is set to release on October 19, 2023. Leo is the most anticipated film in Tamil cinema at the moment. Each and every update shared by the film’s team is celebrated by fans. Now a new update has been released. Lokesh Kanagaraj himself shared this piece of information. Lokesh took to social media and shared that Thalapathy Vijay has completed his portion of Leo.

Thalapathy Vijay wraps up his portion in Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and shared the news with the fans. He also had a sweet message for the Azhagiya Tamil Magan actor. Lokesh shared that working with Vijay again for Leo has been special. Lokesh tweeted, "And it's a wrap for our @actorvijay portion! Thank you for making the second outing yet again a special one na!"

Check out his tweet here:

This is the second collaboration between the actor and director. They first worked together on Master, which was released in 2021. Even though the film came out at the peak of the coronavirus, it was a success. Master went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema history.

Lokesh and Vijay are set to recreate the same impact with Leo as well. It definitely seems that both will be successful in their mission. Vijay’s stardom will definitely draw in the audience at first. The performance of the film after that will depend on how well it is received by the audience.

About Leo

Leo has been produced by Seven Screen Studio. Other than Thalapathy Vijay, the film also has an ensemble cast. The film stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for Leo. The cinematography is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa.

Leo is Vijay’s 67th film. If rumors are to be believed, there are not many films that the actor has committed to as of now. It has been floating around for years that Vijay will soon join politics. As time has passed, these rumors seem to be becoming more and more true.

ALSO READ: How does Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan retain the signature style of Atlee’s Tamil films?