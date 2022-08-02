Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj goes on a social media break: I'll be back soon with the next announcement

After delivering the blockbuster Vikram starring Kamala Haasan, the fans are eagerly waiting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's next. Amidst all this, the director has announced that he is going off social media for a short while. Taking to Twitter, he penned, "Hey guys I'm taking a small break from all social media platforms... I'll be back soon with my next film's announcement Till then do take care all of you... With love Lokesh Kanagaraj." Now, it remains to be seen when will the filmmaker get back on the internet and what will be his comeback post.

The filmmaker has created his own universe with action entertainers like Vikram and Kaithi and recently Pinkvilla learned that Lokesh is planning to combine the worlds of Vikram and Kaithi into one mega film in the future. While some characters from the 2019 flick Kaithi appeared in Vikram, now the director is planning for a proper crossover venture.

The little birdie close to the development told us, “Vikram and Kaithi are very loved films, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to bring both the words together in a crossover story. However, he is toying with the idea at present, and hasn’t begun work on the script yet. For now, he is focused on another project, so this will take a while to develop. But depending on the cast and crew’s availability, Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to bring the central characters of Kaithi and Vikram together in a larger-than-life film."

Coming to Vikram now, having released in theatres on the 3rd of June this year, the movie did some tremendous business at the box office.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj has already announced his next with Thalapathy Vijay. The film has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67.

