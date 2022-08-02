Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj goes on a social media break: I'll be back soon with the next announcement
Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced through Twitter that he is going off social media for a short while.
After delivering the blockbuster Vikram starring Kamala Haasan, the fans are eagerly waiting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's next. Amidst all this, the director has announced that he is going off social media for a short while. Taking to Twitter, he penned, "Hey guys I'm taking a small break from all social media platforms... I'll be back soon with my next film's announcement Till then do take care all of you... With love Lokesh Kanagaraj." Now, it remains to be seen when will the filmmaker get back on the internet and what will be his comeback post.
Check out the post below:
