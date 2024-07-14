Lokesh Kanagaraj hails Kamal Haasan's commitment to his craft after watching Indian 2; says, 'Can't wait for Indian 3'

Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's latest vigilante drama, Indian 2, has been a major topic of discussion since its release on July 12. The film has received mixed reactions from both audiences and critics. However, director Lokesh Kanagaraj watched the film recently and praised the sequel to the 90s classic, commending Kamal Haasan for his dedication to his craft.

Lokesh Kanagaraj praises Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2

Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his X handle to praise Kamal Haasan for Indian 2. He wrote, "#Indian2 is proof of our #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir’s commitment to his craft. Kudos to @shankarshanmugh sir for bringing grand visions to life on a massive scale with @anirudhofficial’s scintillating background score for the film."

The filmmaker also expressed his excitement for the next installment, writing, "Can’t wait for #Indian3."

For those unfamiliar, Indian 3 is set to release in 2025 and features Kamal Haasan as Senapathy's father. Kajal Aggarwal plays a pivotal role, and SJ Suryah's character is expected to have a more prominent presence in the third installment.

Meanwhile, Indian 3 is anticipated to be a prequel to Indian (1996).

Director Shankar reveals how he came up with the idea of Indian 3

Actor Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Shankar had earlier announced that Indian 2 will be released in two parts: Indian 2 and Indian 3. The third installment of the Indian film franchise is set to hit theaters in 2025.

At the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai, Kamal Haasan revealed that both Indian 2 and Indian 3 were filmed simultaneously. He stated, "I had decided and informed my crew that this project would be split into two films and that they would be compensated accordingly. We shot both films intermittently. This is similar to the decision Shankar made.”

S Shankar explained that initially, he had only planned for one film, Indian 2, but the idea of Indian 3 emerged during production. He further revealed that the first part of Indian 2 focused on a single state and lasted 3 hours and 20 minutes. As the story expanded to encompass the entire country, involving all states, the narrative naturally grew larger, leading to the decision to split the film into two parts.

Meanwhile, Indian 2 is running successfully in theaters and features Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and others in prominent roles opposite Kamal Haasan.

