Lokesh Kanagaraj hoping to cast Mahesh Babu or Ram Charan for his next film after Master?

The south director is planning to bring on board either Mahesh Babu or Ram Charan for his next film. Lokesh Kanagaraj is looking forward to the release of his film called Master.
The southern director Lokesh Kanagaraj who is best known for his super hit film Kaithi starring south actor Karthi, is planning to bring on board either Mahesh Babu or Ram Charan for his next film. The south director Lokesh Kanagaraj is looking forward to the release of his film called Master. This film will feature Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The south flick Master will also feature the makkal selvan of south film industry, Vijay Sethupathi in the role of a villain.

The makers of Master released the film's first look poster some time back and the fans and film audiences loved it. The much-awaited film, Master's second look poster features Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay in an intense mood. The fans and film audiences loved the film's second look poster, as they are very impressed by the film's second look poster. The film Master was due for a release in April, but due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers had to postpone the film's release. The fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen.

Recently, the fans and film audiences were surprised to see a film with the same title listed for a release on an OTT platform. But, later on, the makers of the southern drama clarified stating that the film which was listed is a 2016 Korean film and not the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

(ALSO READ: Makers of Master clarify that a Korean film's release on OTT is mistaken for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer)

Credits :thehansindia.com

