Lokesh Kanagaraj likely to team up with Rajinikanth after Thalapathy Vijay's Leo; Confirms sequel to Kaithi

There is certainly some good news for fans of both the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and Rajinikanth. There were multiple reports doing the rounds that Lokesh Kanagaraj and the legendary actor would be collaborating on a movie soon. The movie in question was supposed to be Lokesh’s next after Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Now, it seems as if the news of a possible collaboration between the director and actor is indeed true. This was confirmed by the director himself. He also confirmed a sequel to one of his most beloved films.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is likely to team up with Rajinikanth

In a recent interaction with the press, Lokesh was asked about his possible collaboration with Rajinikanth. For a while now, the reported teaming up of the director and actor has been the talk of the town. There were multiple reports that, after finishing off their present commitments, they were all set to commit to a film.

Lokesh has now confirmed in his interaction with the press that he has started working on a film next. When reporters asked whether this one was with Rajinikanth, he neither confirmed nor denied it. The Master director just said that the announcement will be made by the production, and he cannot speak anything about it.

Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms the sequel to Kaithi

Even though Lokesh could not openly speak on his project with Rajinikanth, he did confirm that another popular film of his will be getting a sequel. The film in question is Karthi starrer Kaithi. Even though, after Kaithi, Lokesh made Master and Vikram, which became huge successes, Kaithi is arguably still his most loved film to date.

The kind of reaction that the Kaithi reference got from the audience during Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is enough to understand how much people absolutely love that film. And why would they not? The film marks the beginning of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU, as it is popularly called. Even after clashing with Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil during its release, Kaithi went on to emerge as the more loved film.

Lokesh is currently anticipating the release of his fifth directorial film, Leo.

