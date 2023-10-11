Lokesh Kanagaraj narrated Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171 story to Thalapathy Vijay; THIS is how Leo actor reacted

Lokesh Kanagaraj established himself as one of the most sought-after talents in Tamil cinema, with back-to-back blockbusters that also received great critical acclaim. The young filmmaker clearly broke ground with his brilliant filmmaker and introduced a new cinematic language into the action thriller genre of Tamil cinema.

As you may know, Lokesh Kanagaraj is reuniting with the Tamil film industry's crowd-puller Thalapathy Vijay for his upcoming actioner, Leo. After the release of the much-awaited project, he will team up with superstar Rajinikanth for the first time, for the legend's 171st outing. In a recent interview, Lokesh revealed that he narrated the story of his next outing, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 171, to his dear 'anna' Thalapathy Vijay.

This is how Thalapathy Vijay reacted to Thalaivar 171 story

In a recent interview with a famous Tamil media Rednool, director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that he had narrated the story of his upcoming Rajinikanth project, Thalaivar 171, to the leading man of Leo, Thalapathy Vijay. According to the talented filmmaker, the Master actor is highly impressed with the story idea of the project and stated that it is simply mindblowing.

Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay, who is highly impressed with the story idea of Thalaivar 171, revealed to Lokesh Kanagaraj that he never liked any story with just 10 minutes of narration, before. "Bayangarama irukku da" (it is mindblowing)" said the Leo actor, who is clearly excited about the young filmmaker's first collaboration with the legendary superstar. Well, the revelation about Thalapathy Vijay's reaction to the Thalaivar 171 story has clearly raised expectations over the project.