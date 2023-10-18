Lokesh Kanagaraj opens up about LCU; says actors are supportive and willing to experiment

Lokesh Kanagaraj has quite quickly become one of the most popular names not just in Kollywood, but all over the country. The director has established a cinematic universe of his own, which is popularly known as the Lokesh Cinematic universe or the LCU. In a recent press meet, the ace director revealed that the LCU was only possible due to support from actors and producers.

In a press meet ahead of his upcoming film Leo’s release, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that creating a cinematic universe was a tedious task, especially due to the legal constraints. He said that it was only able to become a reality as the producers and actors were willing to help out as well. He also added that if they decided that it was not worth the legal trouble, then the LCU wouldn’t exist.

A loose translation of what Lokesh Kanagaraj said would be:

“The actors have to be willing to do so. LCU would not be possible if it was just me working for it, all the actors and production companies have to get involved. Even if we have to use something small from another film, there are tons of legal constraints, so it only magnifies when I want to involve all the characters. If they aren’t ready for the trouble, then the only thing I can do is to drop the idea and move on. It is only materializing because everyone is putting the effort into it.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj says he believes there is a change in the trend of cinema

Lokesh Kanagaraj also added in the same press meet that he feels there is a paradigm shift in terms of Tamil cinema trends. He said that actors are willing to experiment, and are willing to break the stereotypes that have been created over the years. He added that such an approach was exciting for both the actors and the makers as they were offering something new to the audience.

The Vikram director also briefly delved into the competition between OTT platforms and theaters, and said that the audience are able to view anything they want via OTT platform. Lokesh also pointed out that a major factor that prompts the audience to visit theaters is that they want to watch their favorite stars as performers.

More about the LCU

There were multiple rumors going around before the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2022 film Vikram that the film was related to his 2019 venture Kaithi. However, it was only confirmed on June 2nd, a day before Vikram’s release, when Lokesh Kanagaraj put out a post on his social media where he asked the viewers to revisit Kaithi before watching Vikram. The news sent the audience into a frenzy, at the possibility of seeing their favorite stars share the screen space.

The rumors of Leo being a part of the coveted LCU started making rounds as soon as the film was announced, with fans even coming up with multiple theories. However, the confirmation will only be received on October 19th, when the film finally hits the big screens.

